UŽIVO, REAL MADRID – CSKA MOSKVA 0-2: Senzacionalni CSKA upravo sramoti Real – Chalov i Schenikov utišali prepuni Bernabeu!

3 – Vinícius Júnior (18y 152d) is the third youngest player to start a @ChampionsLeague match for Real Madrid, with only Iker Casillas (18y 117d) and Raúl González (18y 77d) starting a match in the competition at a younger age than the Brazilian for Los Blancos. Future. pic.twitter.com/K6qLJaEejl

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 12, 2018