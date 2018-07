[VIDEO] LJUDI MOJI, JEL’ OVO MOGUĆE? Veličanstvena Hrvatska je u finalu SP-a; nogomet se ne vraća kući, dragi Englezi

Sold half from ENG in all senses. Only worry is Young vs Rebic/Vrsaljko down the left side, physically he can’t seem to cope with Rebic in 1v1 but Croatia’s poor final ball is letting us off. Alli/Lingard have been very good, Sterling selfless as usual. Isolated Vida from the get

— Az. (@_AAx98) July 11, 2018