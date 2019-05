UŠAO JE S KLUPE I OTVORIO VRATA SNOVA MILIJUNIMA DILJEM SVIJETA: Kloppovo tajno oružje napravilo čudo u dvije minute!

WIJNALDUM SCORES TWICE IN TWO MINUTES 😳🔴

The scenes at Anfield right now are crazy as super sub Georginio Wijnaldum has scored twice in the space of 90 seconds to make it 3-0 to Liverpool on the night and 3-3 on aggregate! Wow! 😓#UCL #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/GNZKa77LBN

— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 7, 2019