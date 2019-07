MLADA ŠPANJOLSKA PRVAK EUROPE, FANTASTIČNI OLMO JUNAK: Dinamo ima igrača s osvojenim Eurom

– Fabián Ruiz & Ceballos look like they're playing against kindergarten kids. An overwhelming superiority.

– Junior Firpo his forward runs are always well timed

– Dani Olmo : what is this guy doing at Zagreb? How come no LaLiga club spotted him?

– Oyarzabal is class 👌🏽#ESPGER

— Captain ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) June 30, 2019