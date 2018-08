TRI LAVA OSLABLJENA PROTIV VATRENIH: Engleski reprezentativci objavili povlačenje pred ogled protiv Hrvatske na Rujevici

What a journey.

2010: Playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels

2015: Makes his England debut

2016: Premier League winner

2018: In a World Cup semi-final squad

Now Jamie Vardy is stepping aside from international football.

BBC Sport August 28, 2018