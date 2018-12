TRAGEDIJA U RUSIJI: Mladi suigrač Vedrana Ćorluke pronađen mrtav, mediji pišu kako se smrznuo

FC Lokomotiv is saddened to report that Loko U21 player Alexey Lomakin has died in Moscow. The investigation is on.

We are shocked by the tragedy. FC Lokomotiv would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alexey. pic.twitter.com/BHhokwtsOP

