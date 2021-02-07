TOTTENHAM – WBA 2:0: Harry Kane i Son Heung-Min junaci utakmice

Oba pogotka na utakmici pala su u drugom poluvremenu
Tottenham je u nedjeljnoj utakmici 23. kola engleskog prvenstva sa 2:0 kod kuće bio bolji od West Bromwich Albiona.
Oba pogotka na utakmici pala su u drugom poluvremenu. Golove za Tottenham su zabili Harry Kane u 54. minti i Son Heung-Min u 58. minuti susreta.
Tottenham je nakon ove pobjede sedmi na ljestvici sa 36 bodova, dok je West Bromwich 19 sa 23 boda. Vodeći je Manchester City sa 47 bodova, dva više od drugoplasiranog Manchester Uniteda.
Nedjelja
Tottenham Hotspur – West Bromwich Albion 2-0 (H. Kane 54, Son Heung-Min 58)
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Leicester City (14:00)
Liverpool – Manchester City (16:30)
Sheffield United – Chelsea (19:15)
Ponedjeljak
Leeds United – Crystal Palace (20:00)
Odigrano u subotu:
Aston Villa – Arsenal 1-0 (Watkins 2)
Burnley – Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 (Gudmundsson 53 / Dunk 36)
Newcastle United – Southampton 3-2 (Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4 / Minamino 30, Prowse 48)
Fulham – West Ham 0-0
Manchester United – Everton 3-3 (Cavani 24, Fernandes 45, McTominay 70 / Doucoure 49, Rodriguez 52, Calvert-Lewin 90+5)
Ljestvica Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 47 21 14 5 2 39 13 26
2. Manchester United 45 23 13 6 4 49 30 19
3. Leicester 42 22 13 3 6 39 25 14
4. Liverpool 40 22 11 7 4 43 25 18
5. West Ham 39 23 11 6 6 34 28 6
6. Everton 37 21 11 4 6 34 28 6
7. Tottenham 36 22 10 6 6 36 22 14
8. Chelsea 36 22 10 6 6 36 23 13
9. Aston Villa 35 21 11 2 8 36 24 12
10. Arsenal 31 23 9 4 10 27 23 4
11. Leeds United 29 21 9 2 10 36 38 -2
12. Southampton 29 22 8 5 9 29 37 -8
13. Crystal Palace 29 22 8 5 9 27 37 -10
14. Wolverhampton 26 22 7 5 10 23 31 -8
15. Brighton 25 23 5 10 8 25 30 -5
16. Newcastle 25 23 7 4 12 25 38 -13
17. Burnley 23 22 6 5 11 14 29 -15
18. Fulham 15 22 2 9 11 17 31 -14
19. West Brom 12 23 2 6 15 18 54 -36
20. Sheffield United 11 22 3 2 17 14 35 -21
Imaš komentar?