TALIJANSKOG IZBORNIKA ZBUNILA HRVATSKA: ‘Oni vam dopuštaju da igrate više no što je to uobičajeno’

Final score for Italy U-21 🆚 Croatia U-21 is 2⃣:2⃣

Congratulations to the Croatian U-21s for their comeback in the second half! We're looking forward to seeing the young Vatreni at the @UEFAUnder21 European Championship 💪🇭🇷#BeProud #Family

— HNS (@HNS_CFF) March 25, 2019