SVIJET JE ZALJUBLJEN U MATTHIJSA DE LIGTA: Kako je Ajaxov wunderkind došao od rezervi do najtraženijeg tinejdžera Europe

When de Ligt and de Jong arrived at the press room last night, they were met by applause.

Haven’t heard that before.

Guess it’s everyone’s desire to see a club like Ajax taking on the big guns. The human nature to support David against Goliath @ViasportFotball @AFCAjax

— Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) April 17, 2019