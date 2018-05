STRAVIČNA SMRT BIVŠEG IGRAČA ASTON VILLE: Ostavio je djecu u školi, a koji trenutak kasnije zauvijek otišao

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident

Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time

— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2018