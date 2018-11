STOKEOV IRAC BEZ MILOSTI ZA NAVIJAČE KOJI SU MU ZVIŽDALI: ‘Evo poruke neškolovanim praljudima, niti jedna p***a me neće promijeniti’

View this post on Instagram

“They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Irishman who doesn’t want to be broken.” Your abuse, your throwing things, your booing, do your worst.. to the home fans that are actually educated and support me, thank yous.. to the section of uneducated cavemen in left hand corner of the boothen end stand that want to song their anti irish song each game and call me a fenian this and that.. i am a PROUD FENIAN no c@#t will ever change that, so sing away 👌🏻🇮🇪