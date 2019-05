ŠTO SE DOGODILO S MATEOM? Zabljesnuo je i srušio internet; ‘Još nije kasno da mu se ispričate za ponižavanje od malo ranije’

🔎| FOCUS:

Mateo Kovacic leaves the pitch in one of his better Chelsea performances – as the player with most touches (at the moment).

78 touches

58 acc. passes

32 in own half

26 in opp. half

3/5 dribbles

6/12 duels

2 times dribbled past

12 losses of possession#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/yB0zFiSoEB

— SofaScore🌐 (@SofaScoreINT) May 29, 2019