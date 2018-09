LUIS ENRIQUE ISTAKNUO DA HRVATSKA NIJE SAMO LUKA MODRIĆ: Otkrio je kojeg se igrača posebno boji

Spain new coach Luis Enrique will make his home debut against the World Cup runners-up Croatia for the UEFA Nations League. Tuesday 11th September 🇪🇸⚽🇭🇷

Will Spain find strong resistance at home against Croatia?

Bet now at 👉 https://t.co/KHszES0QDc #BetwayDaily pic.twitter.com/cwhu4sY1gp

— Betway South Africa (@betway_sa) September 10, 2018