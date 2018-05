FURIJA NOGOMETNA VELESILA: Kad vidite kakva se postava može složiti od igrača koji ne idu na SP, sve će vam biti jasno

Spain not taking these players to the WC

❌ Cesc Fabregas

❌ Álvaro Morata

❌ Marcos Alonso

❌ Hector Bellerin

❌ Pedro

❌ Ander Herrera

❌ Juan Mata

❌ Javi Martinez

❌ Sergi Roberto

❌ Marc Bartra

Most of them would make it into the England starting XI

— Bateson87 (@bateson87) May 21, 2018