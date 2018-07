Impressive for Danijel Subašić to save a penalty in the shootout, after it looked like the #CRO goalkeeper would have to go off injured late in regulation. His 4th penalty save of the tournament! #RUSCRO #Vatreni #Croatia 🇭🇷👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TF1W3y2p2L

— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) July 7, 2018