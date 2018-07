KUT KAMERE OTKRIVA INCIDENT ZBOG KOJEG JE PREKINUTO FINALE SP-A: Ovako je najavljena, a ovako izvedena akcija Pussy Riota

Current situation: the 4 pussy riot members spent the whole night at the police station (note that there are no conditions to sleep, eat, take a shower etc) and are still there — going to be brought to the court. They are facing charges for administrative offenses so far.

— 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 16, 2018