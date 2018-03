Is there a player in Mexico who plays like Messi?

Rakitić: "That doesn't exist. Not in Mexico, not in Croatia. It's not for nothing that he's the best in the world. For me, the best in history and that's with full respect to others." [espn]. pic.twitter.com/SM9pF8CHfb

— Messinho (@i_Messinho) March 27, 2018