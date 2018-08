SOLIDNA PARTIJA KOVAČIĆA U POBJEDI CHELSEAJA PROTIV NEWCASTLEA: Vatreni zaigrao od prve minute

Passes completed by Chelsea’s midfield:

Mateo Kovacic 59 (90.8%)

Jorginho 86 (93.5%)

N’Golo Kante 29 (90.6%)

Just goes to show what a load of nonsense these stats can be sometimes when the end product of such pretty passing play is 0 goals (0.0%)

— Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) August 26, 2018