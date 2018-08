ŠOKANTNA SAZNANJA KRVAVOG NAVIJAČKOG SUKOBA U GLASGOWU: Snimke arhivirale noćnu moru; ‘Bio je to kaos, pojavili su se niotkud’

Mass brawl erupts in Glasgow outside Ibrox ahead of Rangers vs Osijek: Videos showed people throwing punches and kicks, as well as bottles, rocks and flares as fans made their way to the ground. One showed a victim being attacked in the middle of the road. https://t.co/SVxYBZW7NL pic.twitter.com/aFjEhUOWLY

— RangersFC_MP (@RangersFC_MP) August 2, 2018