NEVJEROJATNI SALZBURGOV 19-GODIŠNJAK PRIČA JE DANA U LP: Srušio je Rooneya, a ove sezone dao je već 17 pogodaka

🇳🇴 Erling Braut Haland in 2019

😧 Scored NINE goals in a U20 game for Norway vs Honduras

👶 Becomes the first teenager to score a debut CL hat-trick since Wayne Rooney in 2004

⚽️ This is his fourth hat-trick of the season

He’s 19 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/07hzVdYIhi

— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 17, 2019