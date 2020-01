ROMA OSVOJILA GENOU I PREKINULA CRNI NIZ: Juventus ima priliku pobjeći Interu

FINITA!! LA ROMA HA VINTO! A important 3 points following back to back losses. Good performance overall with a few hiccups though. In particular Lopez, Spinazzola & Ünder were good. A BIG goal for Dzeko, you can tell he needed that. +3 FORZA ROMA! pic.twitter.com/Mr6jh54hFk

— CalcioASRoma (@CalcioASRoma) January 19, 2020