NEWS: Dinamo boss, Zdravko Mamić, biggest football mafia boss on Balkan, is sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison for stealing money from Dinamo Zagreb! But, yesterday, night before sentence was told, he escaped to Bosnia and Herzegovina. #zdravkomamic #dinamozagreb pic.twitter.com/PTD74XhvZ9

— Ultras-Tifo (@UltrasTifo) June 6, 2018