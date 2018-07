PULISIC RAZMONTIRAO LIVERPOOL, PA ODUŠEVIO LIJEPOM GESTOM: Zato ga toliko vole navijači Dortmunda

A kid wearing a Dortmund shirt, no older than 10, runs on to the pitch to embrace Pulisic, who is doing a TV interview. Ridiculously heavy handed security drag him away. Pulisic breaks off, urges the security to let the kid go and gets a photo with him. 👏👏👏👏 #LFC #Dortmund

— James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 22, 2018