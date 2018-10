PSG NIJE IMAO MILOSTI PREMA CRVENOJ ZVEZDI: Mega golijada na Parku prinčeva; Neymar imao svoj privatni šou

USMNT Midfielder Weston McKennie of Schalke has just delivered a win for Schalka on Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow. Who said you have to be 6’2” to score a header. Bravo @WMckennie. pic.twitter.com/IelWQalJrB

— Daniel Yohannes (@D_Yohannes) October 3, 2018