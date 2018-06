🐐 Lionel Messi:

Messi scored hatrick to send them to Russia✅

Messi pays for some of the staff's salaries in the Argentina FA✅

Messi scores and inspires hope for his team✅

Messi coaches the team when the players lose trust in Sampaoli✅

Messi is more than just a player. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/QohYKrXsJZ

— Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 27, 2018