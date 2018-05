PROCURILA FORMACIJA ARGENTINE ZA HRVATSKU: Gauči će na SP-u igrati kao nikad do sad

Think Argentina's best formation would be with Dybala and Pavon starting wide with Messi playing as a false 9/hybrid 10. Doubt they have time to work it out since its complex but plenty of player to play in flat midfield 3 Banega/Lo Celso/Lanzini/Biglia/Masch

— pew_pew_pew (@villus2) May 30, 2018