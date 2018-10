PRISJETITE SE KAKAV JE IGRAČ BIO NOVI REALOV TRENER: Zabijao je Barci, a i sudjelovao kod onog Zidaneovog gola

🏃‍♂💪 The players and Santiago Solari, who is in temporary charge of the team as first-team coach, are training at #RMCity ahead of our first #RMCopa match of the season. pic.twitter.com/DgXBQP3WSF

— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 30, 2018