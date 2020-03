POTEZI MODRIĆA I KROOSA KOJE JE MALO TKO PRIMIJETIO: Hrvat i Nijemac impresionirali sličnom reakcijom uoči golova Reala

Kroos indicated to Vinicius where he had to go and Vinicius scored.

Modrić indicated to Carvajal where he had to throw the ball for Mariano and Mariano scored.

You can't beat our maestros🎩 pic.twitter.com/ctW6TPkU6l

— 𝓛 ✵♥ (@lukamodvric10) March 1, 2020