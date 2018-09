POJAVILA SE NOVA SNIMKA TRENUTKA ZBOG KOJEG SU SVI ZANIJEMILI: Vida je trpio jake bolove; ‘Srećom, sve je na kraju dobro prošlo…’

Look away Croatia fans…

World Cup hero Domagoj Vida had to be stretchered off from this morning's friendly with Portugal.

It's the last thing both the player & his nation would want, with reports Bournemouth are circling for his signature…#OptusSport #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/jsSENiCGQp

— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 7, 2018