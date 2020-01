POGLEDAJTE ŠTO JE NAPRAVIO NEVJEROJATNI LUKAKU: Nećete vjerovati na prvu, morat ćete pogledati više puta

ROMELU LUKAKU UNSTOPPABLE!

What a brilliant counter attack. 2v2. Lukaku tells Lautaro where to make the run but keeps it for himself. Blows by Hysaj and smacks the ball into the near post with so much power.

13 goals in 18 games for Lukaku.

— Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) January 6, 2020