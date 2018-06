🇮🇷 Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ran away from home when he was younger to fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer, where he was homeless for some time

Tonight he's just saved a penalty against Cristiano Ronaldo in the #WorldCup

Never stop dreaming. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dwZzJqDx9c

