POBJEGAO IZ KARANTENE JER JE HTIO VIDJETI SINA, PA SE SLUPAO: ‘Žao mi je, ali htio bih vidjeti tog oca koji to ne bi isto učinio’

Jérôme Boateng was involved in a car accident this morning on his way back to Munich after visiting his son in Leipzig. According to the police report, Boateng did not suffer any injuries but the property damage amounts to around 25,000 euros [TV Oberfranken & Bild] pic.twitter.com/2KyLTSBVLM

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 31, 2020