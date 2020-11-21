PLJUŠTE KRITIKE NA RAČUN MODRIĆA I EKIPE: Vatreni nije odigrao baš najbolju utakmicu. Real opet kiksao, a najgore tek dolazi

Luka Modrić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za Real, ali nažalost nije baš najbolje

U dvoboju 10. kola Primere Villareal i Real Madrid su odigrali 1-1. Četiri dana prije presudne utakmice protiv milanskog Intera u Ligi prvaka, Real Madrid nije uspio pobijediti Villarreal.

Utakmica je počela sjajno za Kraljevski klub, Marijano Diaz je u 2. minuti postigao gol, a izjednačio je Gerard Moreno u 75. minuti iz penala. Bio je to četvrti dosuđeni penal koji su krivili igrači Reala u zadnje dvije utakmice.

Luka Modrić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za Real, ali nažalost nije baš najbolje. Prema SofaScoreu dobio je drugu najnižu ocjenu u momčadi Reala, 6.6. Na Twitteru su navijači već počeli negodovati zbog lošeg izdanja Reala i kritike se samo gomilaju.

Which is why we always lose games. Odeegard didn’t feature in the international break matches. Same as hazard and they both can play two consecutive 90mins matches. If 35 year old modric is playing full time. Then why not them young ones — Madridstar Assassin Hazard (@madridstarkg) November 21, 2020

No Casemiro, no Valverde, no Ramos, no Benzema. A injury doubt Varane. both Modric and Kroos played 90mins in their last international match just before 3-4 days, and One Hazard came back from covid just 2 days ago…how could you expect? — dino0316 (@dino03161) November 21, 2020

I watched in silent rage as Kroos & Modric kept opting for sideways & back passes when Odegaard was standing in triangle position ready to break lines, and then only get the ball when he is not in a good position to do anything else other than return ball to sender. — Beijing Barry (@LordKabelo) November 21, 2020

We didnt deserve 3!

Mendy was below par!Modric was too lost,Kroos was still thinking about 6-0 it seems.

Good defensive display!

Midfield looks too tired, Final third game play is a big concern.

Villareal Vs Real Madrid: 1-1

Squad Ranking:https://t.co/styKOBhdOz — Amit Bhuyan (@amitde24) November 21, 2020

Vodi Real Sociedad s 20 bodova, Villareal je drugi s 19, a Real četvrti s 17 bodova.