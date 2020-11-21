Freemail Prijavi se

Nogomet

PRIMERA

PLJUŠTE KRITIKE NA RAČUN MODRIĆA I EKIPE: Vatreni nije odigrao baš najbolju utakmicu. Real opet kiksao, a najgore tek dolazi

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 18:46 21.11.2020

Luka Modrić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za Real, ali nažalost nije baš najbolje

U dvoboju 10. kola Primere Villareal i Real Madrid su odigrali 1-1. Četiri dana prije presudne utakmice protiv milanskog Intera u Ligi prvaka, Real Madrid nije uspio pobijediti Villarreal.

Utakmica je počela sjajno za Kraljevski klub, Marijano Diaz je u 2. minuti postigao gol, a izjednačio je Gerard Moreno u 75. minuti iz penala. Bio je to četvrti dosuđeni penal koji su krivili igrači Reala u zadnje dvije utakmice.

Profimedia

Luka Modrić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za Real, ali nažalost nije baš najbolje. Prema SofaScoreu dobio je drugu najnižu ocjenu u momčadi Reala, 6.6. Na Twitteru su navijači već počeli negodovati zbog lošeg izdanja Reala i kritike se samo gomilaju.

Vodi Real Sociedad s 20 bodova, Villareal je drugi s 19, a Real četvrti s 17 bodova.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 18:46 21.11.2020

