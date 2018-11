PAPIRIĆ KOJI JE PROMIJENIO UTAKMICU NIZOZEMSKE I NJEMAČKE: Trebali su gol, a onda se izbornik sjetio ovoga!

Now read this.

Minute 85, Promes scores to make it 2-1. We need one more goal to bring us to the finals of the Nations League. Koeman gives this little piece of paper to Tete, who brings it to De Ligt, who brings it to Van Dijk who has been commanded to go forward. pic.twitter.com/HlCKWKwgcv

— AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 19, 2018