Wayne Rooney has now scored a halfway line goal for every club he’s played for. The only player to have ever done it 3 times. Did it for Manchester United. Did it for Everton. Did it for D.C. United. Class is permanent. 😢 pic.twitter.com/7AELrXpJmw

— Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) June 27, 2019