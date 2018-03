OVA VRUĆA HRVATICA ZASJENILA JE VATRENE I POBJEDU NAD MEKSIKOM: Svi se pitaju tko je ona?

Cheers from #Croatia 😘⚽️

which this evening in TX, USA, beat the #Spanish #scum colony '#Mexico' 1 – 0,

as "coach Juan Carlos Osorio 'disappointed' that El #Tri wouldn't be facing a full-strength Croatia team"https://t.co/JxKrhK1bF2pic.twitter.com/WXVvXKcAov

via @FutballGirls

— Jose R Rodriguez (@Metztli_IT) March 28, 2018