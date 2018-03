OHANDZA SE PRVI PUT OGLASIO NAKON ODLASKA IZ SPLITA: ‘Zbog vas sam postao igrač, ali i čovjek kakav sam danas’

Many saisons many feelings but always Enriching moments ! It was beautiful to play for that team, to have your support all that time. TORCIDA contributed to the man and the player I am today. Now it’s a new page new challenges and it was incredible to had known peoples, FANS and partners like you in Hajduk Split. Good luck for the futur. HAJDUK FOREVER ❤️💙

