PUNO TOGA OVISI O OVOJ ODLUCI ZIDANEA: Trojica Realovca bore se za prvih 11 u utakmici sezone, a zna se što donosi Hrvat

Benzema, Bale or Kovacic? With Benzema, Cristiano feels free and more dangerous. With Bale’s speed and Bayern’s need of goals at the Bernabéu, he can be useful to Madrid’s counterattacks. With Kovacic, the team will be more balanced. Mateo is the favorite between the 3. [marca] pic.twitter.com/BAigdMxtR8

— SB (@Realmadridplace) May 1, 2018