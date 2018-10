RONALDU PRIJETI DOŽIVOTNI ZATVOR: Američka policija ponovno pokrenula istragu zbog optužbi za silovanje

This is a thread about the rape allegations vs. @Cristiano: About our research @derSpiegel, about Ronaldo's reaction and a little insight into why the alleged victim Kathryn Mayorga speaks out about the case nine years later. This is the story btw: https://t.co/fwv26PhCSx 1/24

— Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) September 30, 2018