NOGOMETNI SVIJET TUGUJE ZA EMILIANOM SALOM: Obitelj moli da se nastavi potraga, Leo Messi poslao dirljivu poruku

Heartbreaking request from the sister of Emiliano Sala “ Hi everybody, I’m Romina Sala, sister of Emiliano. Please help us with our petition to resume the search of my brother. Using social media or in any possible way. I know he is alive, I beg you, Please help! @GuernseyPolice pic.twitter.com/ttvyV5M1Z9

— Christian Martin (@askomartin) January 24, 2019