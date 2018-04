NOĆNA MORA REALA SE NASTAVLJA: Ronaldo, Modrić, Kovačić i društvo ponovno nisu pobijedili Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for the 10th Real Madrid game in a row🔥 – but they are held 1-1 by Atlético

In those 10 games, Ronaldo has 20 goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/BzI1xfOoRO

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 8, 2018