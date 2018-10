NIZOZEMSKA NAKON 16 GODINA POBIJEDILA NJEMAČKU: Zabili tri komada i produbili krizu elfa

UNTIL TODAY…

22 unfriendly matches played by Gibraltar 🇬🇮 and settled with 22 defeats, 5 goals in favor and 107 goals against.

TODAY…

Armenia 0-1 Gibraltar.

I LOVE THIS GAME! pic.twitter.com/NAgmgGZ73j

