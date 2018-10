NIKOLA VLAŠIĆ OBJASNIO ZAŠTO SE NE VIDI U PREMIER LIGI: ‘Tamo postoji pet ili šest ekipa koje igraju, a ostalo…’

Out-on-loan Nikola Vlasic on style of football: “With the manager’s attacking football and the role he’d give me, I’d have more chance to have the ball compared to Everton, where you think about defending more and it’s harder to show my qualities.” (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/x4rFvlsmxS

— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 22, 2018