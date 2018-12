NEVJEROJATNI RAKITIĆ PREDVODIO BARCU: Vatreni odigrao samo jedno poluvrijeme i upisao hat-trick asistencija

3 – Since at least 2013/2014 season, two Top-Flight players have provided three assists in a single Copa del Rey's game: James Rodríguez en 2016 e Iván Rakitic en 2018, both versus Cultural Leonesa. "Hat-trick" pic.twitter.com/sNeUlWdAi4

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2018