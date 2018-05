NEVJEROJATNI PRIZORI IZ RIMA ZBOG KOJIH ĆETE SE NAJEŽITI: Romini ultrasi poklonili se svojim ljubimcima

So proud of this team.💛❤️

This is not the time for regrets. These guys told the world that we are among the best in football.⚽

Grazie Roma, it's been one hell of a journey…#RomaLFC #RomaLiverpool #ASRoma #ForzaRoma #UCL @ASRomaEN @OfficialASRoma pic.twitter.com/NH5fEChJ7F

— Matteo Ciampani (@MatXIV) May 2, 2018