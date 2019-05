AJAXOVI KLINCI PROKAZALI SU I ŠTO NE VALJA S HRVATSKIM NOGOMETOM: Ovo je tajna uspjeha nizozemskog giganta

When Pochettino took over Tottenham, they hadn't finished above 4th in 29 years and had never got past a Champions League quarter-final

He's now taken them to 4 consecutive Top 4 finishes and their first ever Champions League final!

One of the best managers in the world!

