UFC BORAC NOKAUTIRAO SAMOG SEBE: Nevjerojatna situacija viđena u elitnoj organizaciji slobodne borbe

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 131 (UFC Utica) Jose Torres vs Jarred Brooks Halfway through the round, and Torres seems to be pushing a little harder. Brooks ducks in on another takedown. He lifts his opponent high in the air and leaps forward with a slam to the floor. Impressive move, but Brooks appears to be the one who’s rocked, with the back of his head crashing into the canvas. Torres quickly pulls free from his stunned opponent and turns to take the back, punching away at his stunned opponent. Brooks is indeed out, and this fight is over. #ufcightnight131 #ufcutica #ufc #Utica #mma #JoseTorres #JarredBrooks

A post shared by FIGHTYON (@fightyon) on Jun 1, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT