NEOPISIVO SLAVLJE U BERLINU: Raspjevani igrači Eintrachta šokirali hrvatskog trenera i potpuno ga zalili pivom

Bayern Munich 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt FT:

Niko Kovac has guided Eintracht Frankfurt to their first major trophy in 30 years 🏆

They did it by beating Bayern Munich, the team he'll manage next season… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ptSVydSn1c

