Joey Barton on his toughest opponent:

"The one I was lucky enough to play against at his absolute peak was Modric at Spurs. I remember coming off & thinking he was the best I played against in the Prem."

"So he's the best individual performance I came up against." pic.twitter.com/a0yPA70Sws

— The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) April 29, 2020