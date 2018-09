NAVIJAČI U ELCHEU NEZADOVOLJNI ZBOG TEŠKOG PORAZA: ‘Prevalili smo dug put, nismo zaslužili ovakvo nezalaganje igrača na terenu’

⚽️ Marcus Rashford

⚽️ Saúl Ñíguez

⚽️ Rodrigo

🇪🇸 See how Luis Enrique's new-look Spain opened their campaign in style at Wembley 💪#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/FlrAWz94ZF

— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) September 12, 2018